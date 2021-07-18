Kolkata Police Arrests Drug Peddler, Heroin Worth Rs 26 Crore Seized

Kolkata Police arrested a drug peddler and seized heroin worth Rs 26 crore. (Representational)

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested a drug peddler in the city and seized heroin worth nearly Rs 26 crore from his possession, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the STF detained the Durgapur-based ''wanted'' drug peddler when he was riding a motorcycle on EM Bypass near Captain Bheri under Pragati Maidan Police Station area on Saturday midnight, he said.

"We seized from his possession heroin weighing around 5.177 kg having a market value of Rs 25.88 crore in the international grey market," the police officer said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

