Passengers Evacuated After Kolkata Metro Train Gets Stuck Temporarily

The Kavi Subhas-bound Kolkata Metro train got stuck after power supply from the third rail stopped.

Kolkata | | Updated: February 13, 2019 18:16 IST
Passengers were evacuated from the Kolkata Metro train (File Photo)


Kolkata: 

The Kolkata Metro Railway services were partially disrupted on Wednesday after a train got stuck between Kolkata's Dum Dum and Belgachia stations following a power supply breakdown, an official said.

The Kavi Subhas-bound metro got stuck after power supply from the third rail stopped.

Passengers were evacuated, and a truncated service was being run from Kavi Subhas to Girish Park stations.

Senior metro railway officials, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, disaster management teams and a Kolkata police contingent were at the spot.

"The incident took place as the power supply from the third rail had stopped. Since power from the third rail is required for the metro to run, the train automatically came to a stop. The passengers were evacuated," said Indrani Banerjee, Chief Public Relations Officer, Kolkata Metro Railway.

