Arghya Basu, a documentary filmmaker from Kolkata, was found hanging at his home. (Representational)

A 48-year-documentary filmmaker from Kolkata allegedly hanged himself at his home, police said. Neighbours told police that he was depressed.

"The filmmaker, Arghya Basu, living in Kolkata's Santoshpur area, was found hanging in his flat on March 1," a police officer said. However, no suicide note was found.

Arghya Basu had reportedly been named by a renowned filmmaker in a social media post about sexual harassment.