Man Found Hanging Inside Train Coach, Tickets In Pocket Detail Last Trip

A man was found hanging from a fan inside a train compartment at a Bengaluru railway station on Wednesday. The man, reportedly from Kerala, had three train tickets in his pockets which detailed his journey from Kerala's Thrissur to Bengaluru and Bengaluru to Mysuru. He also had a return ticket from Mysuru, police said.

His body was found by the cleaning staff, police said, adding, prime facie it seems the man, about 45 years old, had died by suicide.

The body was found on the fully unreserved Mysuru-Karaikal Express train at the SMVT railway station. The coach was segregated from the rest of the train after the body was recovered.

According to preliminary information, he died between 3-3.30 AM, reported The New Indian Express.

The body is yet to be identified and has been kept at the mortuary of CV Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, police said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has filed a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).