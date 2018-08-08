Iron Rods Pierce Through Labourer's Body After Fall From Roof In Bengal

Three rods pierced his abdomen narrowly missing his liver and kidneys.

Kolkata | | Updated: August 08, 2018 23:29 IST
Prior to the surgery, the rods were shortened by iron cutting machines. (Representational)

Kolkata: 

A labourer who fell from the roof of a house on to iron rods piercing through his stomach, was saved following timely surgery at a hospital in Kolkata today. 

The accident happened around noon when Uday Sarkar touched a live wire and fell down from the roof at Baruipur area of South 24 Parganas district, police said.

Three rods pierced his abdomen narrowly missing his liver and kidneys but passing through the colon before coming out of the back, a senior doctor said.

He was taken to the hospital after preliminary check-up at a super-speciality hospital at Baruipur and was referred to a hospital in the city, police said.

Prior to the surgery, the rods were shortened by iron cutting machines following which doctors conducted a two-and-half-hour-long procedure to remove them, the doctor added.

"It was a very critical operation. We had to keep in mind the possible risks to other organs of the body while taking out the rods. There was a good amount of blood loss. However, it was a successful surgery," the doctor said.
 

