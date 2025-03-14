5 Injured As Man Attacks People With Iron Pipe At Golden Temple In Amritsar

Five people were injured when they were attacked by a man with an iron rod at Amritsar's Golden Temple complex, the police said. The man was arrested and the situation was brought under control, news agency IANS reported.

Panic gripped as the man began the attack near the community kitchen, or Guru Ram Das langar, where devotees and locals were present.

Two sewadars (volunteers) of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) were among the injured people. One of the injured has been admitted to Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Amritsar, IANS reported.

The attacker and his accomplice were overpowered by people inside the temple complex, before they were arrested.

The police said the accused surveyed the area before the attack.

"The second accused allegedly conducted recce along with the one who attacked devotees," a police officer told reporters.