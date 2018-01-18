In Low Visibility, Kolkata Cops Don Uniforms With Blinking LED Lights

According to a senior official of the Kolkata Traffic Police, the LED-studded uniforms will ensure safety of traffic police personnel on stretches that are dimly lit, accident-prone or remain shrouded in fog.
"The LED lights were introduced almost a year ago to ensure safety of our traffic police officers. These lights will also help drivers spot our officers during the winters when fog and smog make visibility difficult," the officer said.
He said 1,000 red-and blue LED shoulder lights have been distributed among sergeants deployed on thoroughfares and 3,000 more will be doled out to traffic constables soon.
Comments
Welcoming the move, a sergeant posted in the central part of the city said, "We are happy that the government is taking this positive step for us. Our safety is always a matter of concern and the LED lights on our shoulders is definitely a good move."