Kolkata will soon see women traffic constables managing the roads and its unruly vehicles for the first time. "As per plan, some woman constables will be deputed to traffic department for on road duty," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kumar told IANS.However, the women traffic constables' mandate seems to be to help the city's traffic police force in women-related matters.Officers of Kolkata police visited the city's Police Training School(PTS) on Monday to inaugurate a woman battalion who will be deputed on the roads. According to the senior police officer, the woman constables will be deputed within a few months and the numbers were being decided.They would ride scooties supplied by the traffic department.