Fire Breaks Out At Building In Kolkata, 8 Fire Engines At The Spot

The cause of the fire or extent of damages is yet to be ascertained. (Representational)

A fire broke out on the third floor of a residential building in Kolkata's Lake Town area on Wednesday, a fire brigade official said. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the fire under control.

Fire brigade personnel rescued two persons, who were trapped in the building and there was no report of any other person being trapped or injured in the fire, the sources said.

The blaze broke out at a four-storied building located on Jessore Road in Lake Town area at about 2.20 PM and. Fire fighters are still trying to extinguish the blaze.

Cause of the fire or extent of damages is yet to be ascertained, the police said.