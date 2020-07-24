Coronavirus: No Flights In Or Out Of Kolkata On Hard Lockdown Days

Kolkata airport will remain closed for all flights on days of hard lockdown to check coronavirus spread.

No aircrafts would be allowed to fly into or out of the state capital tomorrow and on July 29 as the Kolkata airport would remain closed for all flights on days of hard lockdown to check spread of coronavirus, the Mamata Banerjee-led state government said today.

The announcement came a day after West Bengal observed the first day of restrictions that were observed to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state government had, on Monday, said community transmission of novel coronavirus has been recorded in a few areas of the state and had announced there will be a complete lockdown for two days every week till August 31 to stem the spread of the contagion.

Hard lockdown will be observed tomorrow and on Wednesday next week. "Day 2 of the complete lockdown next week will be decided after a review meeting slated to be held on Monday," a government official had said.

During the lockdown, all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport as well as activities except emergency services will be barred, he said.

The movement of individuals will be strictly prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am on these days except for essential and emergency activities, a government order said.

Emergency services like fire, electricity, water and conservancy activities, health services including movement of health personnel, patients by public and private transport and pharmacies have been kept out of the purview of the lockdown.

Courts and correctional services, agricultural activities, operations at tea gardens, movement of intrastate and interstate goods besides home delivery of cooked food will be allowed to function as usual on the three lockdown days, it said.

West Bengal has reported more than 2,000 fresh cases of coronavirus taking the total to 51,757 with 1,255 deaths.