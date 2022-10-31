Congress Bengal Leader Who Was Diagnosed With Dengue Few Days Ago Dies

Mohammed Jahar breathed his last around 7 am at SSKM Hospital. (Representational)

Congress leader from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Mohammed Jahar, who was diagnosed with dengue a few days ago, died today at a state-run hospital here, a party functionary said.

Jahar, the former president of the district unit of the youth Congress, breathed his last around 7 am at SSKM Hospital, an official of the health facility said.

"He has been working relentlessly for dengue-infected patients in Berhampore in Murshidabad district. He got infected with the vector-borne disease. His condition had deteriorated and he breathed his last this morning," the Congress functionary said.

