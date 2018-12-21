Complaint Filed Against West Bengal BJP Chief For 'Threatening' Opponents

The complainant asked the police to take appropriate action against Dilip Ghosh. (File)

A police complaint has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh today for allegedly threatening his political opponents with physical assault during a public speech in Arambagh on Thursday.

The complaint has been lodged by Ashoke Sarkar, previously with the BJP and now with the Shiv Sena.

He said he feels threatened as he claims to be "prime political adversary fighting several cases against Ghosh and his party".

Mr Sarkar has urged the police to take appropriate action against Mr Ghosh in order to prevent him from issuing such threats in future.

"You are requested to take appropriate steps for our security as well as take necessary actions against Dilip Ghosh and prevent him from issuing these obnoxious threats repeatedly, vitiating the democratic environment," he said.

In the written complaint, he has mentioned that if at all anything happens to him he will hold Mr Ghosh responsible for it.

"Under this circumstance, I fear for my security and that of my associates. If any accident or harm happens to me or my close associates, I (will) hold Dilip Ghosh responsible for it," read the complaint letter.