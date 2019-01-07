BJP Protests Near Mamata Banerjee's House Over Alleged Gangrape

Dilip Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee criticised state government over police inaction on the alleged gangrape

West Bengal's BJP unit on Thursday held a rally at Hazra Road near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, in protest against the gangrape of the wife of a BJP activist recently.

A minor scuffle also broke out between the BJP and police personnel after the party activists were stopped from proceeding towards the CM's residence.

Ms Banerjee's residence is only a few meters away from the venue of the meeting.

The Mahila Morcha activists squatted on the road and raised slogans against the state government. The incident caused traffic snarls at the busy Hazra crossing. The police also arrested a few Mahila Morcha supporters.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh along with Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee criticised the state government over police inaction on the alleged gangrape case.

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in an under-construction building near her residence at Khardah area in North 24 Parganas district last week.

BJP claimed that the woman is the wife of a party's local leader of the area. The party also claimed that the leader was being threatened by TMC workers for the past few days.

For more Kolkata news, click here