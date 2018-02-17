After PNB Scandal, Lone Gitanjali Gems Store Seen Winding Up In Kolkata

A senior Enforcement Directorate or ED official told news agency PTI that the department's officials went to the Camac Street store of Gitanjali Gems, but found the shop closed. "It seems that the company was in the process of winding up the store," the official said.
Another team of ED officials visited a smaller Durgapur store, which is run on a franchisee basis. "It (the Durgapur store) may not be of much help for investigation purposes," the official said.
Punjab National Bank or PNB has detected the scam in which billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from a branch in Mumbai to secure overseas credit from other Indian lenders.
Comments
The Enforcement Directorate official said that there is no Nirav Modi-branded jewellery store in Kolkata.