Woman Hacked To Death In Kerala's Panoor: Police

Further investigation by local police is underway.

A 23-year-old woman was hacked to death in Panoor by some unknown assailant, the police informed on Saturday.

The Panoor Police Inspector MP Azad informed ANI that the investigation has been started in the case, but the assailant is still unidentified.

"A 23-year-old woman was hacked to death in her bedroom in Panoor, Kannur, the assailant is still unidentified. The investigation is going on into the incident," he said.

Earlier in Kerala, a shocking case of human sacrifice came up where two women were brutally murdered as a human sacrifice in black magic rituals.

The case came to the fore, when three persons, identified as one Shafi, and the police arrested the husband-wife pair of Bhagaval Singh and Laila.

The Ernakulam magistrate court remanded all three accused on judicial custody for a 14-day duration which will end on October 26.

Kerala Police chief Anil Kant has ordered the formation of a special investigation team to investigate the cases registered in connection with the murder of two women in the brutal human sacrifice case.

Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police S Sasidharan will be the head of the special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. Perumbavoor ASP Anuj Paliwal will be the chief investigating officer.

According to the report, one of the victim women was cut into 56 pieces by the accused in the 'human sacrifice' case. The remand report further revealed that the accused Muhammad Shafi and the woman accused Laila inserted a knife into the vagina of the victims.

As per the remand report, "For getting economic prosperity, the two accused, Bhagaval Singh and Laila conspired for the crime with the help of prime accused Muhammed Shafi."

A day after the alleged human sacrifice case in Kerala came to the fore, Kerala police revealed that the alleged accused of the case possibly ate the flesh of the victims.

In a press meeting, Kochi commissioner CH Nagraju said that Shafi, the main accused, is a pervert and has a criminal past.

Police are also investigating if any sexual exploitation has been done by the prime accused.

