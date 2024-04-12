Wild Elephant Falls Into Well In Kerala, Rescue Efforts On

Police said they got information of the incident early in the morning. (Representational)

A wild elephant fell into a well inside a private rubber plantation near the forested areas of Kothamangalam in Eranakulam district on Friday morning, police said.

The forest department officials and the local police are trying to rescue the elephant.

#WATCH | Kerala: A wild elephant fell into a water-filled pit in Kottappady of Ernakulam district. Efforts are underway to rescue it.



Section 144 CrPC has been announced in the area of Kotappadi panchayat for 24 hours to tranquilise and rescue the elephant.

"All the concerned officials have reached the locality. A decision on how to rescue the elephant and transport it safely to the forest will be taken soon," a police official told PTI.

Police and forest officials have cordoned off the area as the well does not have any side walls.

Meanwhile, locals have raised protests saying the wild animals incursion into the human habitat was a common occurrence these days and the officials should find a permanent solution for that.

