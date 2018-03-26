Wanted In 200 Burglaries In Kerala, 53-Year-Old Caught Before Another Break-In

Mariyar Pootham was arrested from a railway track by a special police team as he was preparing to rob houses in Kaloor and Lissy areas in the Kochi

Kerala | | Updated: March 26, 2018 11:40 IST
10 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Wanted In 200 Burglaries In Kerala, 53-Year-Old Caught Before Another Break-In

Police had recovered CCTV footage showing Mariyar Pootham ready to rob houses. (Representational)

Kochi:  A notorious burglar, wanted in connection with over 200 cases across Kerala, was arrested in Kochi today, police said.

Mariyar Pootham was arrested from a railway track by a special police team as he was preparing to rob houses in Kaloor and Lissy areas in the city, they said, adding he was wanted in over 200 cases.

The special team was formed to arrest the 53-year-old man, hailing from Colachel in Tamil Nadu, following complaints from various residents' associations.

Police had in the past recovered CCTV footage from many areas, showing Mariyar Pootham holding sharp weapons, getting ready to rob homes.

Comments
They had made an effort to arrest him from his house in Colachel in December last year, but he had escaped.

Police said Mariyar Pootham has been a resident of the city for the past 30 years and was in the business of selling scrap items.
 

Trending

Kochi policenotorious burglar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................