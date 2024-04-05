UK Man Dies After Massive Wave Hits Him On Kerala's Varkala Beach: Police

"The wave hit him from behind, causing him to fall head first," police said. (Representational)

A 55-year-old foreign national lost his life in a freak accident while bodysurfing at the famous Varkala beach in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

"Roy, who was from the United Kingdom, was struck by a massive wave while he was on the shore after bodysurfing," the police said.

Bodysurfing is the sport of riding a wave without the assistance of any buoyant device such as a surfboard.

"The wave hit him from behind, causing him to hit his head on the ground. He was promptly taken to a local hospital, but could not be saved," the police said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)