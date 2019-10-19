Kerala Woman Protests For 5 Days On Road Over Triple Talaq

The woman was seen sitting on road with her two children in Kerala's Vanimal.

A woman in Kerala sat in protest outside her home for five days after she said her husband gave her a "triple talaq" instant divorce in the third such case filed in the state since practice was outlawed in July this year, according to the Kerala Women's Commission. The woman, who claimed she was thrown out of her home by her husband, was accompanied by her two small children, a two-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl. The woman claimed the house had been built by "selling her gold", and that her husband and his family had refused to take care of their children.

Visuals from outside her home in Kerala's Vanimal, more than 400 km away from state capital Thiruvananthapuram, showed the woman sitting with her children on a bedsheet beside a puddle-filled, untarred road.

A case was registered on Thursday under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights n Marriage) Act, 2019 against her husband, a 35-year-old man who works in the Gulf. The husband reportedly returned to the country to marry for a second time.

"I came here and started protesting because I got to know my husband is back here. This house was made by selling my gold and the gold we bought for our children. And now he is not even turning back and taking care of my children," the woman had told the media.

The Kerala Women's Commission has also intervened in the case, its first intervention in a triple talaq case.

"According to her complaint, the accused gave her triple talaq on September 24 at the premises of a local court," a police official told news agency PTI.

The official said the woman had already filed four civil cases against A Sameer and his family.

"Fatimah had already lodged four civil cases against Sameer and his family on various charges before. The husband's family had also filed a case against her. All these cases were pending before courts," the official was quoted as saying by PTI, adding that investigation is underway in the triple talaq complaint.

Section 3 of the Triple Talaq Act makes the pronouncement of talaq (divorce) by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever void and illegal, while Section 4 provides punishment with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and fine

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.