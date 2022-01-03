Three More Arrested In Connection With BJP Leader's Killing In Kerala

Police said the remaining accused are on the run and they were chasing them. (Representational)

Strengthening the investigation into the killing of a BJP OBC Morcha leader in Kerala, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP Vijay Sakhare on Monday arrested three more accused persons, police said.

While two arrested persons were allegedly involved directly in the killing of OBC Morcha leader Ranjith Sreenivas, one person was arrested for providing logistic support to the gang of assailants--mostly workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), police said.

With this the number of people who have been arrested in the case of killing Sreenivas reached 14 including the six persons involved directly in his killing and eight provided logistic support, police said.

Police said the remaining accused are on the run and they were chasing them.

"We have identified all the accused involved in the killing of Sreenivas. We are chasing them. All of them will be nabbed," Sakhare told PTI.

The back-to-back killings of two political activists — BJP's Sreenivas and the other of SDPI's KS Shan — in coastal Alappuzha district had rocked Kerala last month.

Shan, the state secretary of SDPI, was killed by a gang, mostly RSS workers, on the night of December 18 while he was returning home in Alappuzha.

Within twelve hours after killing Shan, BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Sreenivas was hacked to death in front of his family by some assailants in his house on December 19 morning in the same district.

Police said 15 people have been arrested in connection with the killing of the SDPI leader.

Police have asserted that all the culprits involved in the heinous acts will be brought to book and added that they were also investigating the "larger conspiracy" behind the two killings.

