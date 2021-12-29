Police Arrest 2 More SDPI Workers In Kerala BJP Leader's Murder Case

Renjith Sreenivasan was hacked to death in Kerala's Alappuzha. (Representational)

Police have arrested two workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in connection with the murder of BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan in Kerala's Alappuzha.

The arrests were made on Tuesday. Sreenivasan was the BJP OBC wing's state secretary.

In total, seven persons SDPI workers have been arrested in connection with the murder. Of the seven, five were arrested earlier.

Sreenivasan was hacked to death in the Alappuzha district on December 19, following the murder of SDPI state secretary KS Shaan just a day earlier.

According to the police, Shaan was on a two-wheeler when a gang in a car attacked him on Saturday night. The SDPI has alleged that RSS workers are behind this attack.

On November 15, an RSS worker S Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI).