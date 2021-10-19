70-Year-Old Wife Arrested For Murdering Paralysed Husband: Kerala Police

The police said 74-year-old Gopi was found dead with his throat slashed at his house. (Representational)

A 70-year-old woman was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly murdering her husband who has been lying paralysed for the last ten years.

The police said 74-year-old Gopi was found dead with his throat slashed at his house.

"Their son found him dead in the morning. When locals gathered, they found Sumathi, his wife, unconscious near the house," the police said.

The police said the woman was also having some health issues and now was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical college.

Police suspect that the poor economic condition of the family forced the woman to take the extreme step as they were unable to provide for medicine and other facilities.

"However, we are probing all angles," police said.

