Tension In Kerala's Alappuzha After Two Political Murders Within Hours

Two political leaders from the BJP and SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) have been murdered in Kerala's Alappuzha, pushing the police to ban large gatherings in the district. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the murders and assured strict action.

Late last evening, SDPI state secretary KS Shaan was murdered while he was on way home. The police said Mr Shaan was on a two-wheeler, when a gang in a car attacked him. He succumbed to his injuries at a Kochi hospital around midnight, the police said.

Less than 12 hours later, some unidentified men barged into the house of the BJP's Renjith Sreenivasan, who headed the party's OBC unit, and hacked him to death.

The police are investigating the matter.

"Such heinous and inhumane acts of violence are dangerous to the state. I am sure that all the people would be ready to identify and isolate such killer groups and their hateful attitudes," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a press conference, reported news agency ANI.

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi accused the CPM-led Kerala government of "turning 'God's Own Country' into Jihadis Paradise".

Union minister V Muralidharaan also condemned the attacks, alleging "goondaraj" (lawlessness) in Kerala and said the state is turning into "killing fields". Tagging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he tweeted:

.@VijayanPinarayi' Goondaraj takes yet another precious life.@BJP4OBCMorcha State Secretary Adv. Renjith Sreenivasan hacked to death by SDPI goons@CPIMKerala rule turning the state into a killing field.



No Law & Order

No security for citizens

Killers go scot-free. Shame! pic.twitter.com/VOfxJKrkeO — V Muraleedharan / (@VMBJP) December 19, 2021

The SDPI has accused the workers of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, of engineering the attack.

Party chief MK Faizy tweeted, "It's part of Sangh Parivar agenda to create communal violence & disrupt the communal harmony in the state. Condemn RSS terrorism. The indifferent attitude of Kerala Police acts as a shot in the arm for RSS"

Lethal attack on KS Shan, SDPI Kerala State Secretary is RSS terrorism. It's part of Sangh Parivar agenda to create communal violence & disrupt the communal harmony in the state. Condemn RSS terrorism. The indifferent attitude of Kerala Police acts as a shot in the arm for RSS — MK Faizy (@MKFaisy) December 18, 2021

In a second tweet, he said "Govt shud initiate strong measures 2 curb RSS rampage in d state & ensure peaceful life 4 the people (sic)".

Earlier, an RSS worker, S Sanjith, was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the SDPI, which is the political wing of the People's Front of India, on November 15.