Six Men Allegedly Force Woman To Drink Liquor, Rape Her In Kerala's Pannur District

The woman revealed the details to her husband only two days ago after the gang started blackmailing her following which a complaint was filed on April 25, police said.
One of the accused, who was her neighbour, developed intimacy with the woman and on January 30, he took her to a shop nearby and raped her, police said.
Later, the others joined him in raping her after forcing her to drink liquor, according to the complaint.
A case has been registered against the six persons for rape and wrongful confinement and a search is on to nab them, they added.