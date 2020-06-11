Sabarimala Temple Will Remain Closed To Devotees For Now

The Kerala government had given special guidelines for the Sabarimala temple.

Kerala's Sabarimala temple -- one of the most popular shrines in the country that draws lakhs of pilgrims each year -- will not be open to devotees as of now, said Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

The decision has been taken after discussions with the chief priest of the temple, who has written a letter raising concerns over the increasing coronavirus cases and the likely impact on temple rituals if any devotee tests positive.

The temple festival, which was likely to be held in June, has also been cancelled. The rituals by priests, however, will continue within the temple.

Going by the Centre's guidelines issued earlier this month, the state government had earlier allowed temples -- including Sabarimala -- to be opened.

Specific guidelines were also given for Sabarimala -- including the barring of more than 50 people inside the temple complex, a virtual queue system and mandatory thermal screenings at all three base camps.

There have been mixed response to the government's green signal. While some temples have opened, others remained closed. Some of the churches and mosques too, have opted for closure for now.

The other big shrine of south India, the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, reopened for devotees today with all coronavirus safety measures.

Only 6,000 devotees will be allowed to enter the ancient temple, where around one lakh people visited earlier.

"Less than 500 people per hour would be permitted entry for 13 hours from dawn to dusk every day," TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, told reporters earlier this week.