Sabarimala Live Updates: BJP Calls Day Of Protest In Kerala

New Delhi/Pamba:
The Sabarimala shrine opened for the third time on Friday after the historic Supreme Court verdict.
The BJP in Kerala has declared Sunday as a day of protest, a day after a party leader was detained while he was on his way to the hill-top shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala on Saturday. The BJP plans to block highways in the state, sources said. The Sabarimala shrine nestled in the Western Ghats opened for the third time on Friday after the Supreme Court in September overturned a decades-old ban on entry of women between 10 and 50 years. The 62-day-long Mandala Pooja-Magaravilaku annual pilgrimage began on Saturday morning amid heavy police deployment. Kerala BJP's general secretary K Surendran and his party workers were blocked at Nilakkal base camp and asked to return. When Mr Surendran refused, he was taken away in a police vehicle. His detention was described as a "preventive measure" by the police.
Here are the live updates on the Sabarimala temple issue:
BJP state general secretary K Surendran has been remanded to a 14-day judicial custody. Police arrested Mr Surendran under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code for obstructing public official's duty.
At least 500 women in the 10-50 years age group have registered themselves for the darshan this time. However, Pathnamthitta District Collector PB Nooh said no woman in the 10-50 age group has so far approached the local administration seeking protection to visit Sabarimala.
Since the historic court order, no woman of menstrual has been able to enter the hilltop shrine because of massive protests by the devotees who believe changing the tradition would be an insult to Lord Ayyappa. More than a dozen women tried and failed to make it to the temple, even with heavy police protection. Over 3,700 people have been arrested during protests across the state.
VV Rajesh, a BJP leader who has been camping at the Sabarimala shrine since Friday noon, has blamed the government for creating an "unhealthy situation". "Till up to last year, the police would not use batons on protesters. This year, however, the police have been asked to bring sticks and batons. The government and the police are trying to instill fear among devotees," he said.
Late on Saturday night, KP Sasikala, state president of Hindu Aikya Vedi, was taken into "preventive custody" when she was about two kilometres from the 18 steps -- the golden steps -- that lead to the sanctum sanctorum of the famous shrine. The group then called for a dawn-to-dusk shutdown in the state, which was largely peaceful.