Sabarimala Live Updates: BJP Calls Day Of Protest In Kerala

The BJP in Kerala has declared Sunday as a day of protest, a day after a party leader was detained while he was on his way to the hill-top shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala.

Kerala | Edited by | Updated: November 18, 2018 09:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sabarimala Live Updates: BJP Calls Day Of Protest In Kerala

The Sabarimala shrine opened for the third time on Friday after the historic Supreme Court verdict.

New Delhi/Pamba: 

The BJP in Kerala has declared Sunday as a day of protest, a day after a party leader was detained while he was on his way to the hill-top shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala on Saturday. The BJP plans to block highways in the state, sources said. The Sabarimala shrine nestled in the Western Ghats opened for the third time on Friday after the Supreme Court in September overturned a decades-old ban on entry of women between 10 and 50 years. The 62-day-long Mandala Pooja-Magaravilaku annual pilgrimage began on Saturday morning amid heavy police deployment. Kerala BJP's general secretary K Surendran and his party workers were blocked at Nilakkal base camp and asked to return. When Mr Surendran refused, he was taken away in a police vehicle. His detention was described as a "preventive measure" by the police.

Here are the live updates on the Sabarimala temple issue:


Nov 18, 2018
09:09 (IST)
BJP state general secretary K Surendran has been remanded to a 14-day judicial custody. Police arrested Mr Surendran under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code for obstructing public official's duty.
Nov 18, 2018
08:59 (IST)
At least 500 women in the 10-50 years age group have registered themselves for the darshan this time. However, Pathnamthitta District Collector PB Nooh said no woman in the 10-50 age group has so far approached the local administration seeking protection to visit Sabarimala.
Nov 18, 2018
08:47 (IST)
Since the historic court order, no woman of menstrual has been able to enter the hilltop shrine because of massive protests by the devotees who believe changing the tradition would be an insult to Lord Ayyappa. More than a dozen women tried and failed to make it to the temple, even with heavy police protection. Over 3,700 people have been arrested during protests across the state.
Nov 18, 2018
08:25 (IST)
VV Rajesh, a BJP leader who has been camping at the Sabarimala shrine since Friday noon, has blamed the government for creating an "unhealthy situation". "Till up to last year, the police would not use batons on protesters. This year, however, the police have been asked to bring sticks and batons. The government and the police are trying to instill fear among devotees," he said.
Nov 18, 2018
08:24 (IST)
Late on Saturday night, KP Sasikala, state president of Hindu Aikya Vedi, was taken into "preventive custody" when she was about two kilometres from the 18 steps -- the golden steps -- that lead to the sanctum sanctorum of the famous shrine. The group then called for a dawn-to-dusk shutdown in the state, which was largely peaceful.
No more content
Comments

Trending

SabarimalaBJP on Sabarimala

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProDiabetesMirzapur Web SeriesDeepika Ranveer MarriageDry EyesMP Election

................................ Advertisement ................................