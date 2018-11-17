Shutdown In Kerala As Sabarimala Opens For Pilgrimage Season: 10 Facts

Sabarimala protests: So far no girl or woman in the previously banned age group have entered the temple.

New Delhi: A day after the Sabarimala temple reopened for the third time since the Supreme Court order allowing entry of women of menstruating age to the shrine of Lord Ayyappa, a right-wing organisation has called a strike across the state against the arrest of Hindu Aikya Vedi leader KP Sasikala. The hill top shrine opened on Friday evening for the two-month pilgrimage season. Over 500 women in the 10-50 years age group have registered themselves to visit the shrine nestled in the Western Ghats. Despite heavy police deployment, protesters say they are determined to stop women from entering the shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa.