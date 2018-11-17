Shutdown In Kerala As Sabarimala Opens For Pilgrimage Season: 10 Facts

Sabarimala protests: So far no girl or woman in the previously banned age group have entered the temple.
New Delhi: A day after the Sabarimala temple reopened for the third time since the Supreme Court order allowing entry of women of menstruating age to the shrine of Lord Ayyappa, a right-wing organisation has called a strike across the state against the arrest of Hindu Aikya Vedi leader KP Sasikala. The hill top shrine opened on Friday evening for the two-month pilgrimage season. Over 500 women in the 10-50 years age group have registered themselves to visit the shrine nestled in the Western Ghats. Despite heavy police deployment, protesters say they are determined to stop women from entering the shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa.
Here are the top 10 developments on Sabrimala:
KP Sasikala, Hindu Aikya Vedi state president, was arrested on Friday while proceeding to the Sannidhanam as a devotee. She was taken into custody after she defied prohibitory orders, reports said.
In a significant climbdown by the Left government, the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the hill shrine, said it will approach the Supreme Court seeking more time to implement its order.
This is the third time the temple is opening after the court verdict, though no girl or woman in the previously banned age group could offer prayers so far following stiff resistance by devotees and activists, opposing any change in the temple traditions. The top court on September 28 lifted the age-old ban on entry of girls and women in the 10-50 age group.
The hilltop shrine reopened at 5 pm on Friday for a two-month-long puja in which lakhs of devotees and tourists are expected to participate.
For the first time ever, pilgrims heading to the shrine in private vehicles will need passes detailing their identity, age and head count from the police.
Over 500 women in the 10-50 years age group have registered themselves for darshan. However, Pathnamthitta District Collector P B Nooh said no woman in the 10-50 age group has so far approached the local administration seeking protection to visit Sabarimala, news agency Press Trust of India said.
Over 15,000 police personnel will be deployed in phases, besides a 20-member commando force, a special bomb squad with 234 personnel would keep vigil at the shrine and nearby areas, police said.
On Friday, activist Trupti Desai was forced to head home from the airport after a tense standoff with protesters at the airport. "The police are concerned about situation here. They have asked us to return, but promised to help us the next time we decide to come," she told NDTV over the phone from Kochi airport.
The Supreme Court is slated to hear petitions seeking review of its September 28 order in January, but has refused to stay it.
Sabarimala has been on the boil ever since the Supreme Court trashed a rule preventing women of menstrual age from entering its Lord Ayyappa temple as "unconstitutional". However, a number of subsequent attempts by women devotees to seek the blessings of the celibate god went in vain as violent protesters blocked their progress.