Rs 10 Lakh Aid For Families Of Those Killed In Kerala Boat Tragedy

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan today visited the Taluk Hospital, Tirurangadi in Malappuram district where survivors of the boat capsize incident near the Tanur coast a day ago were admitted.

The Kerala government has also ordered a judicial probe into the incident. The chief minister announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of victims and said the government will bear the treatment expense of the injured people.

Twenty-two people, including a police officer, were killed after an overloaded double-decker tourist boat capsized at Parappanangadi on Sunday (May 7).

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan earlier today said that 22 people have died so far in boat capsize incident.

The minister informed that a search operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and rescue teams is underway.

"37 people have been identified. 22 people died. 10 people have been identified in different hospitals. Five people were confirmed to have swum in. A total of 37 people were identified," said the State minister.

"The exact number of people who travelled on the boat could not be recorded. Let there be no more," he said.

"However, all searches are ongoing. NDRF, fire and rescue and scuba team are conducting the searches. The Navy's team has also come forward. The Coast Guard arrived yesterday. Only other help will be received from them. A second team of NDRF will also arrive here," the minister said.

Malappuram District Collector, VR Prem Kumar told ANI that rescue operations are in full swing.

"Rescue operations are in full swing. We are in constant touch with the hospital authorities. The district administration has alerted all the departments since the incident happened. We are grateful to the local fishermen who volunteered in this search operation," said the district collector.

He said that Navy personnel have also reached the spot to assist in the rescue operations.

Officials informed that a 21-member National Disaster Response Relief (NDRF) team and the fire force started a rescue operation early on Monday, adding, "A police officer was also among the dead".

Post-mortem procedures of those who died have been completed and the bodies have been handed over to their relatives.

Post-mortem was conducted at Thirurangadi, Perunthalmanna Hospitals and Mancheri Medical College. Post-mortems were also conducted in private hospitals, officials said.

Chief Minister Vijayan had condoled the loss of lives in the boat capsize incident and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends" Mr Vijayan said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced an aid of Rs two lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

