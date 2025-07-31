Rape Case Filed Against Malayalam Rapper Hirandas Murali By Doctor

Malayalam rapper and songwriter Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, has been booked for rape following a complaint lodged by a doctor. The complaint alleges that Vedan sexually abused her repeatedly between August 2021 and March 2023 under the false promise of marriage.

The Thrikkakara police in Ernakulam, Kerala, registered the case on Wednesday night after the petitioner approached the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kochi City) and gave her statement.

Kochi police commissioner told NDTV they are verifying details of the complaint and the rapper has not been questioned or arrested yet.

The incidents leading to the complaint took place a few years ago, and the case was registered after Thrikkakara was mentioned as one of the locations where the alleged abuse occurred.

The complainant has said she had met the celebrity rapper as a fan and later a relationship developed between them.

This is not the first time Vedan has faced sexual abuse allegations; similar claims surfaced during the MeToo movement but no police case was filed.

A case of multiple sexual assaults against the same person has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC since the incident happened before Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) came into effect.

Controversy is not new to Vedan. On April 28, 2025, he was arrested by Hill Palace police in Kochi along with eight others for alleged possession of six grams of ganja from his apartment. While he was released on bail in that case, he was subsequently arrested by the Forest Department for possessing a leopard-tooth pendant, a non-bailable offense under the Wildlife Protection Act, that he claimed was a gift from a fan. He was later granted bail in that case too.

In May 2025, a BJP leader in Kerala filed a complaint against Vedan, accusing him of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promoting caste division through his lyrics.