Quit Malayalam Film Body On My Own, Says Kerala Actor Dileep

In contrast to the film body's statement, Dileep said he was not asked to resign.

Kerala actor Dileep, accused of sexually assaulting a South Indian actress last year, has claimed that he quit Malayalam actors' body, Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on his own and that it had not demanded his resignation.

In a Facebook post, the actor also released his resignation letter dated October 10, saying he decided to quit, the film body to put an end to conspiracies and controversies to destroy the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in his name.

Dileep's facebook post has sparked a controversy in since it was in sharp contrast to the recent statement by AMMA president Mohanlal that the actors' body had sought his resignation.

During a press meet in Kochi on October 19, actor Mohanlal had said Dileep's resignation was sought after demands by Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) members that he should quit the association.

"Dileep has resigned and his resignation has been accepted," the AMMA chief had said.

Actress and WCC leader Revathy had recently said AMMA was continuing its "apathetic" stand to the survivor at a time when the nation and its film industry were extending full support to women in the #MeToo campaign.

A platform of women actors, directors, script writers and singers of the Malayalam industry, the WCC was launched soon after the actress' assault incident, to ensure gender justice and safeguard women's rights in the film world.