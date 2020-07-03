'Protect Fishermen', Says Wife Of Kerala Man Killed By Italian Marines In 2012

2 Italian marines were accused of killing two fisherman in Kerala in 2012. (Representational)

The wife of one of the fishermen killed in firing by Italian marines onboard Enrica Lexie off Kerala in 2012 has expressed happiness over the verdict of the International tribunal in the case and said steps should be taken to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

Dora, wife of Valentine Jalastine, also thanked the government for pursuing the case over the years. Valentine Jalastine of Kollam and Ajesh Binki, a fisherman from Colachel in Kanyakumari, were killed when two Italian marines on board Enrica Lexie oil tanker fired at them on February 15, 2012.

The Hague-headquartered Permanent Court of Arbitration Tribunal on Thursday also upheld the conduct of the Indian authorities in the Enrica Lexie case in which the marines were accused of killing two Indian fishermen in 2012 and said New Delhi was entitled to get compensation in the case.

But the tribunal also ruled the marines cannot be prosecuted due to the official immunity enjoyed by them. The Tribunal also held that the marines had violated the international law and as a result Italy breached India's freedom of navigation under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Ms Dora said she was happy with the verdict, though it has come after eight long years.

"Steps need to be taken to protect the life of fishermen when they put out to sea and ensure such incidents do not recur," she said.

Jalastine was the sole breadwinner of the family, when he was killed, Ms Dora said adding she had to face immense hardships to bring up her two sons -- Derrick and Jeen -- as a single mother. She also had to take care of her parents.

The state government provided her with a job in the Fisheries department, Ms Dora said.