Police Presence At Malayalam Film Sets Amidst Claims Of Drug Abuse

In the wake of disclosures by many in the Malayalam film industry about drug use by some actors, Kochi city Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman on Sunday said police presence would now be there at all film shooting locations in the port city.

The top officer said that shadow police would be present at all shooting locations and raids would be carried out if information is received about use or sale of drugs.

"Action will be taken against those violating the law," he said and welcomed people speaking out against the use of drugs.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr Raman said the decision was taken in an urgent meeting held recently in the wake of film industry persons speaking of drug use among actors.

He said that on receiving complaints, appropriate action -- including initially trying to dissuade the person concerned from using drugs -- would be taken.

"We have data of those involved in such cases in the past. We know who is doing drugs, but we do not have information about the sellers."

"Of the majority of those using drugs, if we arrest them, we will have to release them on bail. What is required is for such persons to wake up and realise that continued use of drugs would be harmful for them," he said.

Mr Raman further said that police were examining all aspects of the matter. There have been reports of many producers complaining about some young actors over their use of drugs.

Actor Tini Tom recently raised concerns of drug use in the film industry alleging that a colleague he recently worked with was a drug addict and suffers from tooth decay due to substance abuse.

There were also reports that Mr Tom would record his statement with the police on drug abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

