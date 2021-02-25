'Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath Same When It Comes To...': Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan countered Rahul Gandhi and Yogi Adityanath's allegations against Kerala government.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday lashed out at Congress leader and Wayanad parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi as well as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, days after the two had hit out at the Left government in Kerala during their respective campaigns in the state.

"Wayayand MP Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath may have different perspectives about Kerala but have the same feelings against the Left. They are united in that," Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"Rahul Gandhi came to Kerala and made some unusual interventions. He drove a tractor for farmers, swam for fishermen in the sea, ignoring the protests in other parts of India... Anyway, the large-heartedness of Rahul Gandhi is to be appreciated," Chief Minister added.

Hitting out at the Congress for its anti-farmer policies since the 1990s, alleging it "pushed farmers to suicide in India", Pinarayi Vijayan said Rahul Gandhi should be apologising to farmers.

"The blood of lakhs of farmers who died is on Congress... Rahul Gandhi must apologies unconditionally to farmers on behalf of Congress," the Chief Minister added.

Rahul Gandhi had led a tractor rally in his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad on Monday and addressed a farmer's gathering after that. Later, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had hit out at the Left government on several issues alleging "lack of jobs for the youth", and "fishermen's livelihood being destroyed", among other issues.

"Youngsters in Kerala are wondering why they can't get jobs. It is a dynamic state with brilliant youngsters. Left front government said they will make Kerala perfect. My question is - perfect for whom? Perfect for the people of Kerala or its own party? If they are one of them, carry their flag, every job is for them," Rahul Gandhi had said, making references to groups of protesting rank holders outside the secretariat.

Pinarayi Vijayan during his press briefing also hit out at Yogi Adityanath, who had inaugurated the BJP state-wide rally underway in Kerala currently. "Yogi Adityanath said Kerala is behind in everything. He said young people are going abroad because they don't have jobs here. 15 per cent of migrant workers in Kerala are from Uttar Pradesh and they are given insurance and other benefits. Uttar Pradesh CM said that the Kerala government is trying to make people fight against each other. In these five years, Kerala has not seen any communal violence. But what is the situation in Uttar Pradesh? We have seen it. Crimes against women are the highest in Uttar Pradesh," Mr Vijayan said.

"Kerala's population is 3.5 crore. 1.10 crore Covid tests have been done in Kerala. But for Uttar Pradesh, a state with 6 times more population than Kerala - Covid tests have crossed only 3 crore. Kerala's test per million is double of Uttar Pradesh. Kerala is an example to the country when it comes to limiting deaths," Pinarayi Vijayan added.