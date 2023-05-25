Over 25 Injured As Tourist Bus Crashes Into Truck In Kerala

The lorry, which was under repair, was parked by the side of the national highway (Representational)

Over 25 people suffered injuries after a tourist bus in which they were travelling hit a lorry parked on the highway here in the small hours of Thursday, police said.



The injured were from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and were travelling in a mini bus through Thalore in Thrissur district.

All the injured were rushed to the government medical college and a nearby private hospital.