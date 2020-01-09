'Nothing To Worry,' Say Kerala Health Officials As 5 Test Positive For H1N1

Health officials are keeping a watch on 299 people (Representational)

A team of health officials, who visited Karaserry panchayat near Kozhikode, today said there was no cause of worry even as five people tested positive for H1N1 (A Category).

Tests were conducted on a large number of students at the Anayamkannu Higher Secondary School who were suffering from fever. One teacher and four students tested positive for H1N1 (A Category ). Since then, the health authorities have started an awareness drive in the village council.

According to experts, the A category H1N1 is not dangerous, but those affected will have to be monitored. Health officials are keeping a watch on 299 people.

"There need not be any worry. But residents will have to take care and seek medical attention. Four teams of health professionals have gone around the village council. Everything is under control," said a health official.

A week-long holiday has been declared at all educational institutions in the panchayat.

Earlier in the day, Wayanad Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi wrote to State Health Minister KK Shailaja seeking her attention in the matter.