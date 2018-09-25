Kerala Musician Balabhaskar, Wife Hurt In Accident; Daughter, 2, Killed

Balabhaskar's two-year-old daughter Tejaswini Bala died in the accident.

The two year-old daughter of noted violinist Balabhaskar was killed while the musician and his wife were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree at Pallippuram on Tuesday.



The accident occurred when the family was returning home from Thrissur in their car, the police said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle which hit a tree in the early hours.

Their daughter Tejaswini Bala was declared brought dead by the private hospital, where Balabhaskar, his wife and car driver are undergoing treatment for injuries.

Balabhaskar is known for his stage performances in and outside Kerala.