Nipah Alert In 3 Kerala Districts, Containment Zones Announced

Nipah virus: It is caused by fruit bats and is potentially fatal to humans as well as animals

Kerala Health Department has issued an alert for Kannur, Wayanad and Malappuram districts after Nipah virus infection was confirmed in Kozhikode.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the health department has contacted the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and assured the availability of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of Nipah patients admitted at a private hospital.

The health department has already issued an alert in Kozhikode following two deaths due to fever.

The samples were sent to the Pune Institute of Virology to confirm whether it was Nipah and the administration intensified containment efforts.

The Health Minister informed that defence operations were started in advance adding that contact tracing and surveillance operations in the area are also underway.

Minister Veena George held a meeting with the district last night to evaluate the situation and take necessary measures.

The Health Minister and Public Works Department Minister Mohammed Riyaz reached Kozhikode earlier on Tuesday to coordinate the activities with the district administration.

An emergency meeting was held with MLAs of the district, people's representatives of the affected areas, the district collector, senior officials of the health department and other officials of the district.

According to a government release, a Nipah control room has been opened in the district and the numbers are (0495 2383100, 0495 2383101, 0495 2384100, 0495 2384101, 0495 2386100).

Minister Veena George also visited Kozhikode Medical College and evaluated the arrangements.

The Minister also ensured the availability of PPE kits for patient care, N95 masks and other protective equipment for the medical staff. Adequate number of staff at the hospitals and medicines has also been ensured.

Kozhikode district collector has declared the following Grama Panchayat wards as containment zones under section (4) of the Kerala Epidemic Decease Control Ordinance 2020.

· Aayanchery Gramapanchayat - 1,2,3,4,5,12,13,1 and 15 wards

· Maruthonkara Gramapanchayat - 1,2,3,4,5,12,13 and 14 wards

· Thiruvallur Gramapanchayat - 1,2 and 20

· Kuttiyadi Gramapanchayat - 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 wards

· Kayakkodi Gramapanchayat - 5,6,7,8,9,10 wards

· Villiapalli Gramapanchayat - 6 and 7 wards

· Kavilumpara Gramapanchayat - 2,10,11,12,13,14,15 and 16

The Health Minister earlier confirmed that the two deaths at a private hospital on Monday in Kozhikode were due to Nipah adding that there are two active cases as of now in the district.

The two persons are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the district.

The active case of patients includes a nine-year-old and a 24-year-old relative of the deceased.

The Central government earlier on Tuesday rushed a team of health experts to Kerala as Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that the two "unnatural deaths" in the state were due to the Nipah virus.

The first death took place on August 30 and the second death on September 11.

Earlier in Kerala there was a Nipah virus outbreak in the Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in 2018 and later in 2021, a case of Nipah virus was reported in Kozhikode.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nipah Virus is caused by fruit bats and is potentially fatal to humans as well as animals. Along with respiratory illness, it is also known to cause fever, muscular pain, headache, fever, dizziness, and nausea.

