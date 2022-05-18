Express Train's Engine Gets Detached, Runs Without Coaches In Kerala

The Mangala Express train was operated from Nizamuddin in Delhi to Ernakulam, Kerala. (Representational)

The engine of Mangala Express got detached from its bogies and ran a short distance in Thrissur district of Kerala on Wednesday, railway officials said.

The train was operated from Nizamuddin in New Delhi to Ernakulam, Kerala.

The incident occurred between Punkunnam and Thrissur railway stations, they said. The locomotive stopped immediately after it got uncoupled and moved a few metres leaving all the coaches behind, they said.

It was re-attached in 10 minutes and service resumed, the officials said.

They said the passengers did not face any problem due to the incident the exact reason for which would be known after examination of the locomotive.

