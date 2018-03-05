Man Taken Into Custody For Making Death Threat To Kerala Chief Minister

CPI(M) Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan received the threat call at the party office on Sunday.

Kerala | | Updated: March 05, 2018 15:59 IST
The death threat to Kerala Chief Minister was issued over phone. (File)

A 30-year-old man, believed to be mentally disturbed, was taken into custody today for allegedly issuing a death threat to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over phone in Kannur, police said.

CPI(M) Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan received the threat call at the party office on Sunday.

Mr Jayarajan informed the police about the call and investigations revealed that it was made by Vijesh Kumar, hailing from Payyanur in the district, police said.

They said Mr Kumar was suspected to be mentally disturbed and there were previous instances when he used the mobile phone of his mother and sister for making prank calls.
 

