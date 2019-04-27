Elections 2019-Amid Claims Of Bogus Voting, Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Seeks Report

It has been alleged that people voted twice at certain polling booths. (File)

Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has sought a report from officers in Kasargod and Kannur districts collectors over claims of bogus voting at various polling booths in the Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency.

Local TV channels in Kerala aired visuals of people casting their votes twice at two polling booths in Kasaragod constituency, where elections were held in the third phase on April 23.

"We have got complaints from certain places. The Election Commission will take further action in this regard. We are waiting for the report and will examine all such complaints," Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram

Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the ruling LDF alleging that the CPI(M) has resorted to bogus voting, fearing defeat in elections. He said the Left was trying to manipulate the public mandate and the Congress would initiate legal proceedings against the bogus voting.

"From video evidence, it could be seen that the Left has cast around 5,000 bogus votes in Kasargod constituency. We will take appropriate legal steps. We have warned the poll officials of such unlawful practices much before the polling day, but the authorities failed to take any action," Mr Chennithala said.

The politically volatile north Kerala witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-headed UDF, in the three Lok Sabha constituencies of Vadakara, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.