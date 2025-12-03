Live Bullets Found In Class 8 Student's Bag During School Inspection In Kerala

In a startling incident, two live bullets were recovered from the school bag of a Class 8 student at a private school in Karthikappally in Kerala's Alappuzha district.

The discovery was made during a routine inspection carried out by school authorities to check for the possible presence of narcotic substances among students.

According to the school management, periodic checks are conducted during break intervals as part of a broader drive to curb drug use and ensure campus safety.

During one such inspection, teachers scrutinising the bags of high-school students stumbled upon two rounds of ammunition typically used in a handgun.

The sudden discovery alarmed the staff, who immediately reported the matter to the police.

The Karthikappally police reached the campus and seized the bullets.

A detailed investigation has been initiated to trace the source of the ammunition and ascertain how it ended up in the possession of a minor.

Police officials said the recovered bullets will be sent for expert forensic examination to determine their make, age and origin.

In his initial statement, the student claimed that he had picked up the bullets from a nearby plot while on his way to a tuition class.

He reportedly told the police that he had no knowledge of the nature of the objects and had placed them in his bag out of curiosity.

Investigators are verifying the boy's version and examining the area he mentioned to check whether there is any basis to his account.

Police sources said they are also looking into whether there are larger safety lapses in the locality, including the possibility of illegal possession or careless disposal of ammunition.

Meanwhile, the school has informed parents about the incident and reiterated that campus inspections will continue to ensure students are not exposed to drugs, weapons or other prohibited items.

The incident has prompted concern among parents and educators, highlighting the need for vigilance and tighter monitoring of children's activities both inside and outside school premises.

