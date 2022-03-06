Kerala Film Director Liju Krishna Accused Of Rape, Arrested

Liju Krishna is the director of the upcoming Malayalam film Padavettu.

Liju Krishna, the director of the upcoming Malayalam film Padavettu, was arrested from Kerala's Kannur on Sunday after being accused of rape.

"Liju Krishna has been arrested under section 376 IPC. We cannot give out any details of the complainant, but she isn't from the film industry as such. Instead, [she] is someone well known to him," a police officer told NDTV.

The debutant film director will be produced before the magistrate in Kochi on Monday, the police said.

His film, 'Padavettu', expected to be released later this year, features Malayalam stars Manju Warrier and Nivin Pauly among others.

According to The News Minute, Mr Krishna was filimg Padavettu in Kannur, his hometown, when he was arrested.

In a separate case, a Kochi-based popular tattoo artist Sujeesh PS was also arrested by the Kerala Police on Sunday over allegations of rape, sexual assault, and molestation.

A case was filed against him based on complaints by at least 6 women, all of whom were his former clients. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The complaints followed an anonymous post by an 18-year-old on social media recounting her experience at the artist's tattoo studio - Inkfected Tattoo Studio - alleging she was raped, while the artist continued tattooing her with a needle on her spine. The woman, according to the police, has not filed a police complaint.