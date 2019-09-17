Watch: Man Escapes Unhurt After Bus Hits, Drags Him On Kerala Road

The bus hit the man and drags him and a scooty for a while before stopping

A man miraculously escapes unhurt after getting caught and dragged by a bus along with a scooty, in shocking CCTV footage that has emerged from Kerala's Kozhikode district.

The man and a scooty got tangled on the front tire of the bus after it hit them and dragged them for some time. The bus also hit a few two-wheelers parked by the side of the road before coming to a halt. The incident happened on Monday evening in Kozhikode's Engapuzha.

Locals and passersby rush to help the man who pulls himself up and walks off without any assistance in the video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. A number of people gherao the bus and it appears in the video the crowd was questioning the driver.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Man has narrow escape after a private bus hit him yesterday, in Kozhikode district's Engapuzha. #Kerala (source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/YAgf8vOg66 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

A week ago, a baby had fallen off a speeding Jeep when her parents had dozed off in the SUV in Kerala's Munnar. She was miraculously rescued and re-united with her parents after police found her crawling on the middle of the road in a forest at night.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.