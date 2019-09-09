Watch: Baby Crawls On Kerala Road After Falling Off SUV As Parents Doze Off

The one-year-old baby has been reunited with her parents in Kerala's Idukki.

On Saturday night, a police officer in the hilly, tourist town of Munnar in Kerala got a strange alarm call: a baby has been found crawling in the middle of the road near a forest.

The one-year-old girl had fallen off a speeding car. Her parents and extended family, who had dozed off in the SUV, did not realise that she had fallen off the car. She has been miraculously rescued and re-united with her parents.

Chilling CCTV footage shows the baby falling off the speeding car. Moments later, she can be seen crawling across the deserted road in darkness, from the side of the forest.

It was the forest official who saw the baby crawling near a check post in the dark. She had injuries on her head.

Sub-Inspector Santosh KM, who got the call, said as soon as they found the baby, they alerted all the police stations in the region. By then, the baby's parents had realized that she was missing and had approached the police.

"I got the alarm call around 9:40 pm. By 10 pm, the infant was with us and medical aid was given. Messages were passed to all police station limits. By 11 pm, we got to know that a child missing complaint had been filed at one of the police stations around 6 km away. We called the parents and the child has been safely reunited," Santosh KM told NDTV.

The baby, her parents and their extended family were returning home from neighbouring Tamil Nadu after performing temple rituals. The baby has a brother and a sister.

