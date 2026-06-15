<i>Kheer</i> Spills On Kerala Minister During State Bus Free Travel Scheme Launch

Kerala Dairy Development Minister Bindu Krishna had an awkward moment when payasam (milk kheer) accidentally fell on her head during a bus ride marking the launch of the state's free travel scheme for women.

The incident happened inside a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus when the minister was travelling as part of the launch of the "Priyadarshini" scheme. Congress workers who had boarded the bus to greet her brought payasam to offer her.

Amid the heavy rush inside the packed bus, the container holding the dessert accidentally struck the minister, causing it to spill on her head and clothes. A video of the moment shows the minister trying to brush off the kheer while Congress colleagues helped her clean up.

According to those present, the bus was filled with party workers, supporters and passengers who had gathered to congratulate the minister. The crowd and movement inside the bus led to the accidental spill. Party workers said the incident was not deliberate.

The minister continued with the programme despite the brief disruption.

'Priyadarshini' Scheme Launched

The incident took place soon after the inauguration of the "Priyadarshini" scheme, which allows women to travel free of cost in KSRTC ordinary buses across the state. The scheme came into effect on Sunday.

It is one of the five "Indira Guarantees" announced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Assembly election campaign. In the first phase, women of all ages and transgender persons are eligible for free travel, without any income or social status criteria.

No prior registration, documentation or application process is required. Passengers only need to take a zero-value 'Priyadarshini' ticket from conductors using the Electronic Ticket Machine (ETM). The system records journeys digitally to ensure transparent accounting and reimbursement to KSRTC.

The concession applies to all 3,125 ordinary buses run by the state transport corporation, ensuring coverage across Kerala.

The government said the scheme is meant to reduce travel costs and improve access to education, jobs, healthcare and other daily needs. It aims to make public transport more accessible for women and transgender persons and support their mobility across the state.