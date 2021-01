Kerala Waives Entertainment Tax For Cinema Halls

Kerala has decided to waive entertainment tax for cinemas from January to March 2021.

In a move to help the film industry in the state, the Kerala government on Monday decided to waive entertainment tax for cinemas from January to March 2021 along with 50 per cent reduction in the fixed charges on electricity during the lockdown period since March last year.

The decision was taken after Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce officials met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The state government has decided to exempt cinema theatres from entertainment tax from January to March 2021.The government has also decided to reduce the fixed charges by 50 per cent," the chief minister's office said in a release.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the property tax, which should have been paid to local bodies before March 31, 2020, can be paid in monthly instalments. The government also informed that it can not take any decision on the professional tax.

"The validity of various licenses for the cinemas from the local bodies, electrical inspectorate films division, building fitness, health, fire force have been extended till March 31," the state government said.

The meeting was chaired by the chief minister and attended by Power minister M M Mani, Minister for local self-government, A C Moideen, Kerala State Electricity Board Chairman NS Pillai, among others.

"The chief minister understood the difficulties faced by the film fraternity and assured us of all the help."

"With such an assurance in hand, our organisations will meet at Ernakulam today itself and decide on the opening of the cinemas," Antony Perumbavur, a producer and officer bearer of one of the film associations, told reporters after the meeting.