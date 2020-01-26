Kerala Transgender Journalist Marries In Ernakulum On Republic Day

Heidi Saadia is a journalist while Adharv Mohan is an accountant at a private company in Trivandrum

Heidi Saadia, a transgender journalist, married Adharv Mohan at TDM Hall in Kerala's Ernakulam on the 71st Republic Day today.

The wedding was jointly organised by Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust and Ernakulam NSS Karayogam.

Heidi Saadia is the foster daughter of a transgender makeup artist Renju Ranjimar and Adharv Mohan is the foster son of transgender couple Ishaan K Shan and Surya.

He is an accountant at a private company in Thiruvananthapuram and a native of Kerala's Haripad.

This is the fourth transgender marriage under the Special Marriage Act in Kerala.