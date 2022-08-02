Kerala Traffic Cops To Be Penalised If Found Using Mobiles On Duty: Court

The court said the police commissioner can take the note of complaints and initiate action.

Police officials engaged in traffic duty will face action if they use mobile phones, the Kerala High Court said on Tuesday.

Justice Amit Rawal, in proceedings initiated by the court on its own against the use of mobile phones of traffic police while on duty, said public can inform the higher officials about the mobile usage through photos or videos.

The court also said the city police commissioner can take note of the complaints and initiate action accordingly.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)