Kerala Priest Charged Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Molesting Minors

George Padayatty, vicar of a Syrian Catholic Church in Chendamangalam, has been suspended..

A 70-year old Catholic priest allegedly molested three minor girls when they visited him to seek blessings at his church office in Chendamangalam in Ernakulam district last month, the police said on Friday.

The priest, George Padayatty, vicar of a Syrian Catholic Church in Chendamangalam, has been absconding after a case was registered against him in connection with the incident, police said.

He has been charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), an official at Vadakkekara Police Station said.

According to the police, the incident occurred a month ago when the nine-year old girls went to the priest''s office to seek his blessings after service in the Church.

A source in the Syro-Malabar Church said the priest has been suspended by the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

He has been directed to cooperate with the police investigation into the incident, sources said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.