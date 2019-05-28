Kerala Top Cop Reviews ISIS Threat Along Coast, Seeks Locals' Cooperation

A high level of surveillance is being maintained off Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts. (Representational)

The Kerala police chief met with security agencies on Monday after intelligence reports that a boat carrying 15 ISIS terrorists had set off from Sri Lanka to Lakshadweep islands. The police have also asked for cooperation from local residents of coastal areas.

The Navy, Coast Guard and the Coastal Police are maintaining a high level of surveillance off Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts.

The intelligence about a white boat with 15 ISIS terrorists leaving Sri Lanka was received last week, sources said. Police stations and police chiefs in coastal districts have been asked to be alert in case suspicious vessels are spotted.

Senior police office G Lakshman has been appointed as the security co-ordinator for the state to oversee security measures over the threat.

"The Navy and Coast Guard are maintaining vigil. Ships and aircraft have been engaged to ensure high level of coastal survillance", Naval sources told news agency PTI on Sunday.

Kerala Police has been on high alert since the serial blasts in Sri Lanka in April after ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Over 250 people were killed on Easter Sunday attacks on April 21 when eight blasts rocked the Island nation. It was the worst attack in Sri Lanka since the vicil war ended a decade ago.

Intelligence agencies believe that a considerable number of people from Kerala are still with the ISIS.

In recent arrests in Kerala, according to National Investigation Agency, ISIS terrorists Riyas Aboobakr had confessed that he was planning to conduct a suicide attack in Kerala. The 29-year-old was arrested for allegedly being in touch with other ISIS terrorists who have left India.